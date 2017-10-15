Blac Chyna And Tyga Put Their Drama Aside And Throw King Cairo An Epic Birthday Party; Check Out The Video!

Tyga and Blac Chyna reunited for their son King Cairo’s adorable birthday party. Check out more details on the festivities.

Happy birthday king Cairo #blacchyna #tyga # kingcairo #dreamkardashian A post shared by California (@_classicyearbook) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Blac Chyna and Tyga have had some rough moments since they have parted ways. They both took the high road to make sure that their son Kin Cairo’s birthday party was something special.

Thanks to a sly videographer, you can also take a peek at his shindig with his famous parents.

You can see in the clip that Chyna and Tyga casually socialize while their son is happily partying.

Dream Kardashian also makes an appearance and she is gorgeous. Later we can also see King blow out all the candles on his huge cake.

We don’t know the exact theme of the party, but we can see some ninjas there.

Chyna had some troubles with Lamar Odom‘s rumored girlfriend Maddy Morebucks, who slammed for her hard-partying lifestyle.

💕 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

About the same time on October 12, a report surfaced that Blac and Lamar have struck up a romance!

MediaTakeOut first dropped the bomb that Dream’s mama might be seeing Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband along with this quote:

‘Lamar always had a crush on Chyna but Chyna never acted on it. They’ve been bonding over all the f*ck sh*t the Kardashians have done to them. Now they’re dating(sic).’