Blac Chyna And Tyga Might Get Back Together And Fuel More Drama For Rob Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Mon Dieu, quel scandal! Blac Chyna and Tyga are planning to get together, which means their exes – brother and sister Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – are boiling with anger.

Kardashian has been going through a roller coaster of emotions this month.

First, his fiancée and the mother of his child, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, decided to leave him.

Mr. Kardashian had a meltdown on social media where he pleaded with her to come back.

The video vixen and her four-month-old baby, Dream, returned to the home in Calabasas, California she shared with Kardashian, but the reunion was short-lived.

Chyna once more dumped the reality star and told her surrounding that this time around it was for good.

The former couple is currently in an epic custody battle over baby Dream forcing family members to pick sides.

This is where things get thorny. Tyga, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, is the father of Chyna’s son, King Cairo.

Tyga is also dating Kylie Jenner, who is Rob Kardashian’s younger sister. Yes, indeed this is a very messy situation.

The “Rack City” and “Faded” rapper has revealed that he will stand with the mother of his child if this matter goes to court.

The move angered Miss Jenner who dumped him. It did not take very long for Tyga and Chyna to get back together.

A source said: “Blac Chyna could absolutely get back together with Tyga. Returning to the father of her first child would be highly unlikely, but Blac does has a soft spot for Tyga.”

The person went on to add: “Despite all of his shortcomings, Blac feels Tyga is a generous person with a heart of gold. She fell in love with him once before and, if the timing were right, she could totally see herself giving it another shot with Tyga.”

Expect Kardashian and Jenner to rush to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode of this family drama.