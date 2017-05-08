Blac Chyna And Tyga Have Fun With Rumors About Them Getting Back Together – Make Kylie Jenner And Rob Kardashian Jealous

Blac Chyna and Tyga have been having the time of their lives in Las Vegas, and now we know why – along with making money for the gigs they are hosting, the pair finds it hilarious to make Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian jealous.

That piece of news has many people including their supporters saying that they have too much time on their hands.

Over the weekend, the parents of King Cairo shared several pictures and videos where they are “living it up” in Nevada.

The former couple is in Sin City for different reasons. Chyna was there to host a pool party while Tyga is most likely holding a concert.

Bye Vegas Lips 💋 Chyna Doll

So, the question on everyone’s mind, are Chyna and Tyga back together again?

A source close to the pair said they have worked things out after the model’s memorable Snapchat rant where she accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

The insider added: “Tyga and Blac are not reconciling, as far as she’s concerned, been there done that. It didn’t work the first time round so it’s unlikely it would work a second time. They’re hanging out because she wants them to work on developing a good relationship, for the sake of King.”

The individual said Chyna and Tyga find all of the rumors and scandals amusing because they keep Jenner and Kardashian guessing.

The spy shared: “It helps that being seen out together ensures that they both keep firmly in the spotlight, as well as making Rob and Kylie jealous. They love adding fuel to the fire and keeping everyone guessing.”

😍

Tyga and Chyna dated on and off between 2011 and 2014 and were even engaged at some point.

Tyga moved on with 19-year-old Jenner while Chyna hooked up with Kardashian, got engaged, and they have a baby together named Dream Renee Kardashian.