Blac Chyna And Tyga Are Fighting Hard Right Now – Rapper Is Angry Over Deadbeat Dad Claims

Blac Chyna and Tyga are not in a good place at the moment. A close source to Tyga said he is frustrated that his baby mama has painted him as a deadbeat dad and unsupportive former fiancé.

The insider said that Tyga was angry and very disappointed that the video vixen decided to air their dirty laundry in public because he refused to do Rob Kardashian’s job.

King Cairo’s father said he always knew that Miss Chyna had a big mouth on her but was not aware that she could go so low.

The insider told a popular celebrity website: “Tyga is frustrated and upset that, because of Chyna’s big mouth, people think he is a deadbeat dad.Tyga doesn’t pay child support because Blac never asked him to and never took him to court over it.She is successful on her own and money has never been an issue for her since she had King [Cairo, 4].”

The tipster went on to say: “Tyga is angry that, because of Blac’s Snapchat rant, once again people think that he does not pay his bills, which simply is not true in this case. King has always been taken care of and always had all his needs met by both Tyga and Chyna.”

🌻 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The source, who appears to be very close to the “Ayo” rapper went on to say that Chyna wants him to pay for nannies for King Cairo and baby Dream and he refused.

While Tyga loves little Dream, he made it clear that it is not his responsibility to pay her caretakers, that is Rob Kardashian’s job.

I am loving the King/Queen set from @mybillionairelifestyle! 😍 This set comes in lengths for men and women! 👫 Follow @mybillionairelifestyle and use code CHYNA for discount on their site! 😊 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The person shared: “Tyga has always helped to pay for the nannies, but when Dream [Kardashian, five months] came along, Tyga stopped paying for the nanny at Chyna’s house because he figured that caring for both Dream and King was not his responsibility. That was why Tyga and Rob have been talking, to make sure they are on the same page with the nannies and the kids.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on this new episode of the Tyga/Chyna drama?