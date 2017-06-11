Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Romance Seems Over For Good This Time – But Is It Really?

Many people were hopeful that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian would manage to work things out, especially after the birth of their baby daughter Dream. However, their bumpy, on again, off again relationship seems to be over for good, and there are no mentions of engagement anymore. While they were together, Blac Chyna seemed like a great help for Rob mentally and always encouraged and motivated him to lose weight.

Rob was and probably still is crazily in love with his baby mama.

But sadly, their relationship was doomed right from the start.

Not only did the Kardashians not approve of the former stripper but the two also got engaged after just four weeks of dating! Too soon!

A month after they announced their engagement they were already expecting.

It looks like they rushed things way too much and it ended up not working between them.

The Kardashian clan were totally sour about the romance between the two because they found out about it from social media!

As fans may remember, just when everybody thought things were starting to go smoothly between them, Rob suddenly deleted all of the pictures with Chyna from his account.

At the time, sources claimed they were not broken up but that they just had a small spat.

Just three days after baby Dream was born, Chyna claimed her account was hacked.

During that time, she/the hacker posted a long rant about breaking up with Rob.

Very convenient! Sure, you were hacked….

Amid speculations that she was using Rob for his money and that she was even cheating with multiple men, the woman took Dream and the nursery furniture and moved out.

Soon after, they reconciled, just in time for their one-year anniversary.

But in February, the engagement was off! What a rollercoaster!

In April, the co-parents were spotted out and about together again, but the status of their relationship is still unknown.

With rumors of Chyna reconciliation with other baby daddy, Tyga, it looks like she and Rob may be over for good this time.

But wait! Recently, Rob and Chyna were also spotted in Las Vegas partying together!

Do you think they should make it official already – be it making up or breaking up?