Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Relationship Have His Sisters Worried – They Think She Is Using Them

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian want to give love a chance and do what is best for their baby daughter, Dream, but the task is not an easy one, and the two reality stars are sometimes hard to follow.

For example, Chyna took to social media to state that she is a single woman.

The message was probably meant to squash the constant rumors about her relationship with her baby daddy, Rob.

The media has been obsessing for months about the status of the couple with anonymous sources always coming out and making wild statements.

For once, Chyna’s message was clear enough, “Single. I am happy.”

The 29-year-old former video vixen and model took down the post after it went viral.

By doing this, Chyna created a lot of confusion. She went on to share a second note which read: “They will not understand. Once you realize they do not have to. You will be Free.”

Through this all, Rob has remained silent. Let us not forget, that came from a woman he really wanted to be with to raise their child in the proper environment.

Despite all of his efforts, his family thinks that he is not handling the situation properly and they want him to move on because they believed that she is playing him.

An insider shared: “His sisters are all worried about him, they think he is getting played but what can they do? He is a grown man.”

Rob’s family wants the sock designer to know that he has other options in front of him and he should not feel obligated to stay in a problematic romance for the sake of the child.

The source added: “They totally get that he does not want to put Dream through a custody battle. They have been trying to tell him that he has got more ground to stand on than he thinks, that he will get at least 50/50 custody. But Rob is terrified that Blac will find a way to keep him from seeing Dream. Whenever they fight, she threatens to do that to him, and he worries that she would find a way to do it.”

It is not clear if Rob reached out to Chyna after she claimed to be single.