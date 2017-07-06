Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Drama Is On Tyga’s Mind But He Is Not Talking About It Publicly

The Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian feud is forcing everyone in the entertainment business to take a side and share their thoughts with the rest of the world.

“Rack City” rapper Tyga is one of the main players in this circus, so people want to hear what he has to say.

The former Young Money artist dated Mr. Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and has a child with Chyna, 4-year-old King Cairo.

The hip-hop music star does not want to get involved in this complicated situation and prefers to focus on his business as he gets ready to put out a new project on July 21.

On Thursday, the “Feel Me” singer was spotted at LAX Airport, and photographers could not help bring up the topic.

Here is what Tyga had to say: “I am dropping a new project on July 21st. I am just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of my son. You feel me?”

It is clear that the father of one did not want to throw his baby mama under the bus and opted to highlight the good things about being a parent.

It is sweet of him to take the high road here, but earlier in the day, people close to him were singing a different tune.

Pre order #bitchimtheshit2 now & Get my new single Move To La ft @tydollasign #bitchimtheshit2July21🔥🔥🔥 Link In bio A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

An insider explained: “Tyga is not a fan of what he is seeing and what he has seen between Rob and Blac, and he does not want King Cairo to be in that volatile household and environment. He is scared of the ramifications of King being in a home with such craziness, and he is looking into ways he can have King more often to get him out of all of that hysteria.”

The “Gucci Snakes” also decided to skip questions about his dating life. Jenner dumped him in March, and she is now dating Travis Scott.

Tyga always thought that she would come back to him, but he is slowly coming to the realization that this will not happen anytime soon and it may be better for him to move on.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old reality star has dismissed all of the signals that he has sent her way.