Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian To Appear On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Amid Baby Dream Custody Battle

Blac Chyna has joined Keeping Up with the Kardashians with baby Dream as her custody battle with Rob Kardashian marches on.

Do not stand between Miss Chyna and her paper.

It has been confirmed that the video vixen has agreed to appear in upcoming installments of the reality series after getting a big check.

In the episodes, Chyna and Dream will interact and vacation with the Kardashian clan composed of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and their young sisters – Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The mother of two accepted to be on the show because her own series, Rob & Chyna, has not been renewed for season 2.

The insider, who is a friend of Miss Chyna’s, explained: “She’s been filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Dream is on it, and she’s in some of those scenes.”

It is not known if the video vixen will accept to appear with her former fiancé. Mr. Kardashian and Chyna split for the 100th time in February.

Like the previous times, she left with most of the furniture and her baby girl.

However, unlike the previous times, she is in no rush to reconcile with her baby daddy whom she slammed as lazy and insecure.

While she was spotted at her ex’s 30 birthday party, it is being claimed that she is only playing nice for the sake of her daughter.

A source shared: “She’s great. She’s just working. There’s a lot of opportunities out there, and she’s growing. There’s a little extra on her plate now with Dream, but it isn’t as life-changing as when she had King. Her business is booming, and she says she’s happy.”

Chyna has allegedly reconnected with another ex – Tyga – the father of her 4-year-old son, King Cairo.