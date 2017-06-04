Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Stuck In The Middle Of A Relationship That Is Not Moving – Sock Designer Is Afraid That She Will Dump Him For Good If He Is Caught Dating

Blac Chyna is someone you do not want to mess with and her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, has internalized that concept. This is something that could cost him a lot in his love life, at least in the short term.

Mr. Kardashian has two choices in front of him, and he is not sure which one will cause the less headache.

On the one hand, he is ready to put the past behind, months of drama that took a toll on him, and the model is part of this history that he would like to forget.

Yet, it is not easy to move on when Chyna is an entirely unpredictable creature. The 30-year-old father of one is afraid that she will cut all ties with him if she finds out that he is seeing other women.

If she did that, it would affect his relationship with baby Dream, his little girl whom he loves dearly. So, the sock designer is stuck in the middle of a charged past and an uncertain future.

However, the present is not sustainable. The complicated dance is keeping the reality television star up at night.

An insider tried to summarize the dilemma Kim Kardashian’s brother is facing and explained: “Rob still loves Chyna and ideally wants to be with her and her alone.He hates how they fight, but in the end, she‘s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He misses her dearly even though she does not want to be with him. Rob is still hoping they can make things work.”

That is the reason why he was forced to deny that he is dating Meghan James, a reality star with a strong personality of her own. When the media reported on the new relationship, Rob rushed to Twitter to kill the story not to offend Miss Chyna.

He wrote: “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

Rob even misspelled the name of the “Bad Girls Club” star on purpose to put more distance between him and her and not get in trouble with the mother of two.

The source added: “He is terrified that Chyna will flip and dump him for good is she thinks he is dating some other chick. He has assured her that he is not hooking up with anyone and just wants to be a family man with Dream.”

Chyna seems to be holding Rob’s heart hostage while she is busy living her life on her own terms.