Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Officially Call It Quits!

After a highly publicized and tumultuous relationship, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have officially broken up. The 29-year-old model posted a photo via Instagram that simply read “Single. I’m happy.”

If you’ve been following the Chyro romance for the almost two years that it’s taken place, you would know that the couple fought hard and loved hard. The two reality stars tried to put all of the baby daddy, family, and Hollywood drama behind them to stay together and raise their baby girl Dream Kardashian.

Since the birth of Dream, their relationship has been on a downward spiral. From discovering hidden agendas and leaked messages to calling off the engagement and living in separate houses, something was clearly wrong in paradise.

The straw that broke the camel’s back is speculated to be because of Chyna’s new flirtationship with a mystery man. Recently, a woman claimed that the mother of two was caught Facetiming with her current boyfriend.

The woman went on to say that she and Rob spoke about the situation. In the conversation, Rob reportedly told the woman that he’s done with Chyna and that he pays for everything that she has.

Rob also accuses his baby mother of spending time with him at Disneyland for show. Since those alleged messages were released, the exes have been arguing nonstop.

To clear up the rumors of if the two are or are not together, Blac Chyna took to social media to let her 12 million followers know that Chyro is no more.

The Kardashian clan couldn’t be happier. Although Rob and Chyna have to co-parent for the rest of their lives, this means no more being put in the middle of their violent bickering all of the time, only for them to get back together.

Now that the world knows that the mogul mom is a free woman, she’s allowed to Facetime with whoever she pleases. This also means that Rob is free to explore his rumored fling with Mehgan James.