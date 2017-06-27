Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Not Officially Back Together Despite Being Inseparable Lately?

Sorry for all of the fans who hoped they would reconcile. According to reports, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are not officially back together – yet. Despite claims that they allegedly reunited, the on again, off again couple is still pretty much off for the time being.

Rob and Chyna have been inseparable in recent days, but it’s apparently not romance that keeps they together.

Sources close to the Kardashian clan have revealed that their time together is just a united front for the sake of their baby Dream.

‘Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together. They are spending a lot of time together. There has not been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That is their main goal,’ the insider stated.

But the source also warned us not to rule out the possibility of them getting back together soon.

Because they are both complicated people, it’s possible they will give their relationship another chance or on the contrary – start another epic fight.

What is certain is that for the time being, they are happy with how things are.

We are glad they are friendly again as it’s very important for their daughter to have both parents around and not to fight.

Rob and Blac Chyna were spotted on June 18 going to Disneyland for Father’ Day.

Spending the day with their baby was the best feeling ever, and Rob even called it the best first Father’s Day he could’ve had!

To celebrate the special day, Blac Chyna showered her baby daddy with presents, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a customized Dodgers jersey, new kicks, and roses!

That was really sweet of her! Hopefully, the estranged couple will work things out in the end.

Judging by their interactions lately, do you believe Rob and Chyna will officially get back together soon?