FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Chris Lopez mackenzie standifer bethenny frankel blac chyna steve harvey khloe kardashian t.i. Kirk Frost tameka cottle nicki minaj drake kim kardashian beyonce chris brown javi marroquin bernice burgos christina el moussa porsha williams joseline hernandez Remy Ma Malika Haqq
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Not Officially Back Together Despite Being Inseparable Lately?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/27/2017
1
2.1K Views
2


blac chyna rob kardashianSource: intouchwekly.com

Sorry for all of the fans who hoped they would reconcile. According to reports, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are not officially back together – yet. Despite claims that they allegedly reunited, the on again, off again couple is still pretty much off for the time being.

Rob and Chyna have been inseparable in recent days, but it’s apparently not romance that keeps they together.

Sources close to the Kardashian clan have revealed that their time together is just a united front for the sake of their baby Dream.

‘Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together. They are spending a lot of time together. There has not been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That is their main goal,’ the insider stated.

But the source also warned us not to rule out the possibility of them getting back together soon.

Because they are both complicated people, it’s possible they will give their relationship another chance or on the contrary – start another epic fight.

What is certain is that for the time being, they are happy with how things are.

We are glad they are friendly again as it’s very important for their daughter to have both parents around and not to fight.

Rob and Blac Chyna were spotted on June 18 going to Disneyland for Father’ Day.

Spending the day with their baby was the best feeling ever, and Rob even called it the best first Father’s Day he could’ve had!

To celebrate the special day, Blac Chyna showered her baby daddy with presents, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a customized Dodgers jersey, new kicks, and roses!

That was really sweet of her! Hopefully, the estranged couple will work things out in the end.

Advertisement

Judging by their interactions lately, do you believe Rob and Chyna will officially get back together soon?

Post Views: 2,144

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner Supporters Slam Blac Chyna For Copying Her Style: ‘Is She Trying To Look Like A Black Kylie Jenner?’
06/27/2017
Ashley Graham Slams Kendall Jenner For Her Controversial Pepsi Ad – Here’s Why She’d Never Be Caught In Such a Scandal!
06/27/2017
Khloe Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Tristan Thompson ‘Dad And Mom’ Post
06/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Lucinda Shankle
06/27/2017 at 10:37 am
Reply

I really hope Rob and Chyna get back together for the good of there beautiful baby Dream!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *