Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Hold Hands In Cute Snapchat Photo – Did Kris Jenner Get Them Back Together?

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, 30, will have to admit it at some point, they are inseparable and cannot live without each other. After all the drama and crazy rumors, it seems that the parents of baby Dream Renée Kardashian are back together.

As usual, an official statement was not released, and busy photographers did not catch them on a secret rendezvous. It is via their favorite social media channel; they suggested that things are back on.

Wednesday, the former couple shared some photos on Snapchat. One of the images is especially interesting. In it, the reality television stars are seen holding hands.

The picture is full of sweetness and got their many fans very excited. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, is probably very happy with this most recent development in the wild saga.

For weeks, sources close to the Jenner and Kardashian clans have been suggesting in the media that the business-oriented momager was rooting for her son to reunite with Chyna because she is excellent for ratings.

With the decline in ratings that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently facing, Jenner is reportedly ready to do anything to fix the problem.

No one is better at shaking things up than 28-year-old Chyna. The model and businesswoman could create controversy in her dreams if she wanted to. If reality television was a science, Tyga’s ex-fiancé would be a world-renowned professor.

Jenner is aware of this and has offered her to pay for Tyga’s child support if she accepts to get back with the TV personality.

Oh hey girl A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

An insider shared: “Tyga can’t afford to pay Chyna child support for their son, King, ever since Kylie dumped him. So Kris said she would help.”

Advertisement

It is probably too early to tell, but from what we can see, Jenner has succeeded, Chyna and Kardashian have never been this close of getting back together.