Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Back Together – Is It An April Fools Day Joke?

Rob Kardashian and fiancée, Blac Chyna, are back together again! Chyna uses Snapchat for war and peace.

After bashing Tyga for not paying child support, on April 1st, Miss Chyna returned to the popular social media channel to let the world know that she had reunited with Kardashian.

In the first clip, the video vixen, who managed to squeeze into a body-hugging dress, is seen dancing and singing to Kendrick Lamar’s new hit single, “Humble,” as Kardashian gives her a big hug from behind.

While in the second brief video, Kardashian’s on-off fiancée said “give me a kiss” and he planted a sweet one on her cheek.

Dream’s father then starts singing “Ballin,” a track from his brother-in-law – Kanye West – and Juicy J.

For the past two months, the couple has been at war in the public eye and the courtroom over their baby girl.

A reliable spoke to the media and explained why they could not stay together by saying: “They can’t even get through a day together — logistically they can’t do it. They co-parent Dream, but they don’t spend time together with Dream.”

Just days ago, Chyna graced the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa where she confessed that she did split from her baby daddy, but they were trying to work on their issues via therapy.

King Cairo’s mother admitted: “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs.”

She added: “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

All of this could be another April Fool’s Day joke that the reality stars are playing on the media and their fans.

Advertisement

With these two, anything is possible.