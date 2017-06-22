Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Are Reportedly Back Together – New Video Suggests Things Are Good Between Dream’s Parents

After months of drama, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are reportedly getting closer to each other. This is enough for some members of their inner circle to say that they are back on for good.

They spent Father’s Day together at Disneyland. The reunion sparked a lot of reactions on social media, and a lot of fans wanted to know more about the situation.

Well, the two reality stars have been seeing each other again for over one week. The parents of baby Dream want to give it their best and make the relationship work this time around.

Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian 💙 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Critics and naysayers are doubtful that they will be able to pull this off. Kim Kardashian’s brother looked very happy during the outing, and it was revealed that Chyna gave him some amazing gifts for the occasion.

In a picture that was shared on Instagram, Rob used the following caption: “Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my bab.”

Chyna was also very effusive on social media with a cute heart emoji. She wrote: “Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian.”

@blacchyna via snapchat. #BlacChyna #AngelaWhite #chynation #chynadoll #snapchat #snapsave #roblac A post shared by Roblac (@roblac_) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

The whole thing may seem surprising to few people, but Rob has never been shy about his love for the former video vixen.

A few weeks ago, a source shared: “Rob still loves Chyna and ideally wants to be with her and her alone. He hates how they fight, but in the end, she‘s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He misses her dearly even though she does not want to be with him. Rob is still hoping they can make things work.”

It seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has finally managed to Chyna to give him a real chance.

For better or worse, they have always kept a little fire burning. It gave their supporters hope that a reunion was possible.