Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Are Not Together – He Is Only Trying For Baby Dream

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are having a hard time finding the right balance in their relationship. Once more, the parents of little Dream Renée Kardashian are going through turbulent times.

The 30-year-old reality television star made a shocking revelation on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians regarding how he feels when it comes to the former video vixen.

Kim Kardashian’s brother said without their little girl; he would not be making efforts to be on good terms with Tyga’s baby mama.

This was a very serious comment that stunned supporters of the estranged couple. It has been a very long time coming for those two.

Lately, there were some improvements in the way they behave, but the episode was a fresh reminder of the tumultuous history that unites them.

Will they ever be able to communicate on a deep level and accept the other one flaws and all?

In the episode, Rob brought Dream to his mother, Kris Jenner’s house, and that is when the topic of Blac Chyna came up.

Without much push, he opened his heart in front of his relatives and let everything out.

In a moment of brutal honesty, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant explained: “Ic am just confused…you plan to do something with a woman, to have a family, and right now we are each pushing each other away. If we did not have Dream, I would not be trying anything!”

Jenner then manages to push her son to see a life coach, and to everyone’s surprise, he agrees. At that point, he shared: “I told Chyna, I am not going to make your life difficult. I am going with the flow.”

The professional encouraged the father of one to take control of his life in a meaningful and not let Chyna get away with so much.

Fans are encouraging Rob to move on and leave all of this negativity behind.