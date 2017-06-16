FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Are Looking For The ‘Good Place’ In Their Relationship

Mel Walker Posted On 06/16/2017
Blac Chyna Rob Kardashian Dream RelationshipInstagram

Rob Kardashian cannot stop gushing about his baby girl, Dream. The 30-year-old father of one took to Instagram on Thursday to talk about her latest milestone.

The proud dad wrote: “Lol my baby she is sitting up on her own.” The timing of the update is interesting because the media has been busy asking questions in recent days.

Tabloids want to know what is the real deal with his baby mama, Blac Chyna. The mother of two took her children to Legoland California on Saturday, and he was not there with them.

The 29-year-old model shared images from the outing on social media, and for many people, it was surprising not to see Kardashian being there.

It had seemed that he was busy doing everything in his power to be on good terms with Chyna.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant went out of his way to slam reports that he was getting close to reality television star Meghan James.

Lol my baby 😍😍😇 she is sitting up on her own 😇😇

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

At the time, a source shared: “Rob still loves Chyna and ideally wants to be with her and her alone. He hates how they fight, but in the end, she‘s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He misses her dearly even though she does not want to be with him. Rob is still hoping they can make things work.”

The insider also added: “He is terrified that Chyna will flip and dump him for good is she thinks he is dating some other chick. He has assured her that he is not hooking up with anyone and just wants to be a family man with Dream.”

And when Chyna tried to return the favor by partying all night with her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, Kardashian was angry over her safety.

My poom poom nuggets 😩❤️ had a blast at LegoLand!!!

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A person in the know had explained: “Rob trusts Blac especially with Kellon because he is only her friend and hairstylist. Rob has nothing to worry about romantically between the two; it just isn’t happening. He knows she probably had a few drinks and wants her to be safe. He would rather have her have a driver on a night out. She did not do that, and he thinks that is irresponsible. He is mad at her for doing that over anything else.”

With all of those kind words, fans had the impression that the estranged couple had finally managed to put the drama behind and was focused on a future together.

The trip to Legoland seems to indicate that Chyna and her former fiancé have not yet reached a “good place” as yet in their relationship. There is always hope, but supporters will have to wait a little longer.

Post Views: 692

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

