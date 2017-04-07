FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Are Done – She Gave Back The Ring – Is She Going For Tyga?

Mel Walker Posted On 04/07/2017
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are done for good because very reliable sources have confirmed that the voluptuous video vixen has returned the engagement ring he gave her.

In April of 2016, Kardashian decided to put a ring on it – and it was not any ring – the sock designer proposed to Miss Chyna with a stunning $325,000 7-carat engagement ring.

Kardashian’s friend, Ben Baller, who is the founder of IF & Co., said the reality star was very involved in the process and knew exactly what he wanted for the woman who would become his wife.

Fast forward to April 2017, the mother of two posted dozens of photos on social media promoting her makeup line, clothes, and shoes but there is no sign of the bling.

Last night, the 28-year-old businesswoman in a body-hugging outfit was spotted leaving TAO Hollywood without the 7-carat sparkler on.

Talking to E!, a chatty insider said Chyna gave her former fiancé back the custom bling.

🦄

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The person said: “Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged, In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month…Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding.”

However, the pair is co-parenting baby Dream.

Dreammmmmmmmmm 🎀

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The source confessed: “They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There’s no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it.”

A few days ago, the mom sat down with Cosmopolitan South Africa, and she said that she still loves Mr. Kardashian, but rumors are swirling that she has reconnected with Tyga who has split from Kylie Jenner.

