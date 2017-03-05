Blac Chyna And Nicki Minaj Fighting Over Rapper Future

A catfight is brewing between Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj over Future’s heart, and according to several sources, the rapper has picked his leading lady.

A few weeks ago, Minaj announced that she had split from her on-and-off boyfriend, Meek Mill, and immediately after that she was spotted getting very cozy with Ciara’s former fiancé and the father of her son, Future, on the set of their new music video.

The artists are currently filming a visual for a song that is yet to be titled.

Close sources came out to say that that there is a lot of chemistry between Minaj and Future on and off the camera.

Minaj, who is in the middle of her biggest rap beef with Remy Ma, has found love and comfort in the arms of Future.

The female rapper has put herself in the midst of another battle – this time around – Blac Chyna is coming after her.

Chyna, who dumped Rob Kardashian for the second time in a month, was confident that Future would be her next boyfriend.

The mother of two is said to be doing everything she can to get Future away from the “Anaconda” singer, in vain.

According to sources, Future likes Blac Chyna but is not interested in dating her.

A spy said: “Future’s thankful Chyna agreed to star in his video for ‘Rich S*x,’ but beyond that, he’s just trying to be friends and have a business relationship with her.”

The person claimed that Future could not deal with the drama associated with Chyna.

The source added: “He has respect for Chyna but come on, she’s got more drama in her life than his ex Ciara. Chyna screams chaos and Future is just trying to relax and be on some chill sh** these days.”

The spy went on to say that Chyna can beg Kardashian to take her back because Future is having a very good time with Minaj who understands him, his schedule, and life because they are both performers.

The spy said: “Besides, he’s feeling Nicki. They’re vibing now, and everything is good between them. He’s loving being preoccupied with her, learning more about her and spending time with her. Nicki’s on his mind real heavy and he’s not entertaining any other women but her.”

What are your thoughts on this love triangle?