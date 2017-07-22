Blac Chyna And New Boyfriend Pack On The PDA In Miami And They Don’t Care Who Sees!

Blac Chyna has moved on from her baby daddy, and she doesn’t even care if everybody knows. A week after posting an Instagram video with rapper Mechie who also showed off a tattoo of her initials, the couple was seen packing the PDA in Miami.

The former stripper looked sexy in a pink lace mini dress and smiled for the cameras while hosting an appearance at Mynt Lounge.

Chy & Mechie last night❤️ – – #blacchyna #mechie A post shared by Hive🐝Navy⚓️🅱️ardi 🦄ChynaDoll+ (@melanindiamonds) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Later on, Mechie showed his admiration for Chyna’s fit body by nuzzling her cleavage as they hit the dance floor.

Also, not only did the pair hold hands but he also occasionally rested his hand on her butt.

Looks like the reality TV star and the rapper have a long history together.

It turns out that the man in bed with Chyna in the video that Kardashian shared during his infamous July 5 social media revenge was him!

‘Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help,’ Rob blasted his baby mama.

During his rant that started on Instagram and ended on Twitter, Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of getting pregnant with daughter Dream out of spite over his half-sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with rapper Tyga — with whom Chyna shares son King Cairo.

In addition, he also claimed to have spent $100,000 on her post-pregnancy body.

Well, if that is the truth, we are sure her new bae is very grateful because Chyna looks gorgeous.

The dancer, who is set to appear in Nicki Minaj’s upcoming music video for Rake it Up has been granted a temporary restraining order against her former fiancé.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian has returned to social media after going on a short hiatus.

Yesterday, July 21, the only Kardashian son took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Dream sitting in a ball pit.

