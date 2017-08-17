Blac Chyna And Mechie Reportedly Split Amid Mally Mall Dating Rumors

Blac Chyna and her boyfriend of two months, Mechie, are reportedly over after she caught him chatting with other women on social media.

The model and video vixen is not someone people should mess around with; this is a lesson that one of her baby daddies, Rob Kardashian, learned the hard way in the past months.

After the sock designer tried to drag her name and reputation on social media, Chyna hired a famous lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and did a big interview on Good Morning America and Nightline.

The moves turned things around; her brand ended up in a better place, and Mr. Kardashian was labeled the villain although it was clear that she was not entirely innocent in what happened.

According to TMZ, Chyna asked Mechie to pack his belongings and leave her home.

However, the young rapper is trying to save the relationship.

It is worth remembering that Mechie even got a tattoo in the name of Chyna.

Some reports suggest that the Rob & Chyna star is already focused on her next moves.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

She was spotted leaving a strip club with Mally Mall, a record producer.

Since Chyna recently inked a one million dollar record deal with Capitol, the Mall encounter might have been business related.

Kardashian is not happy about all of the things that are going down at the moment in the life of his ex-fiancée.

An insider shared: “Rob is more than concerned about the kind of people she is partying with. He knows the lifestyle she is living is crazy and he is a bit concerned. He is going out of his mind worrying about what kind of men are coming and going from her house, especially with Dream around. Unfortunately, his restringing order makes it hard for him to do much right now. He is very worried about Dream.”

Kardashian and Chyna are currently embroiled in a legal battle over the custody their little daughter, Dream, and the fact that she got a restraining order against him.

In the upcoming weeks, things could get very messy in court as one side tries to get the upper hand on the other one.

Chyna seems ready for whatever.