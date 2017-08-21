FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna And Mechie Are Still Together! They Have Been Spotted Showing Major PDA After Split Showdown – Check Out The Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/21/2017
There’s no split here. It looks like Blac Chyna and Mechie are still together judging by the heavy make out session in the middle of a club. Just take a look at the steamy video!

Just last week some rumors speculated that Blac Chyna and Mechie broke up. It seems like that was not correct at all.

The two of them had quite a steamy weekend grinding up on each other and making out in the middle of a club.

 

There was one lucky party goes who managed to catch the whole thing on video for everyone to watch.

It’s pretty obvious that the two can’t keep their hands off each other. The video is both sexy and scandalous as you can see for yourself.

Mechie picks up Chyna by her booty, and he wraps her legs around her waist. These kinds of moves make us think about the passionate sex these two must be having!

So, their fans were wrong believing that the two of them broke up last week. According to rumors, Chyna was sick and tired of Mechie’s nonstop flirting with other chicks, and she pulled the plug.

This reportedly happened just a few days after he got her initials tattooed on him.

To make matters even more confusing, Chyna was seen leaving a club with a new love interest Mally Mall on August 14.

 

Issa Summer Time vibe in my @fashionnova bathing suit 😍💦

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

He had a smile on his face all night long while Blac Chyna tried to keep a low-profile.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were also partying at the same club that night, so the couple might know the truth.

On the other hand, it’s not very relevant now after we have watched the video with Mechie and Chyna, is it? Let’s just hope that Rob Kardashian stays away from the Internet for a while! Everyone knows by now that he has been feuding with Chyna over tons of thing, especially about Dream’s custody.

