Blac Chyna And Lamar Odom Get Close At Event; Rob Kardashian Is Now Fuming Over The Betrayal

Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom were once proud members of the Kardashian family, and they both paid a hefty price when the relationships went south.

The video vixen and the former NBA star met at the launch party for iGo.Live in Beverly Hills last night. Chyna and Odom seemed pretty close, and at some point, he even had his arms wrapped around the mother of two.

People in the entertainment industry did not know that those two knew each other very well because they were part of the Kardashian orbit at different times.

Odom divorced Khloe Kardashian in 2016 after an overdose in Nevada the year before. Chyna recently dated Rob Kardashian on and off for several months, and they have a young child together named Dream.

The coziness of the two Kardashian exes shocked attendees at the event.

About last night ….. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

An insider explained: “Chyna and Lamar made a beeline for each other as soon as they were able to get away from their handlers. They were all smiles as Lamar wrapped his arms around her and pulled her close. They had chemistry. He leaned in close and whispered in her ear for a few moments before they posed together for photos.”

The source is convinced that there is more going on between the former reality television stars. The individual added: “Lamar looked enamored with Blac and couldn’t stop checking out her revealing cleavage. They looked to be close and comfortable with each other.”

That public display of “friendship” is not sitting well with the sock designer who used to be very close of Odom when he was married to his sister.

His head is said to be spinning, and he is imagining things that may not be accurate.

A different source stated: “He is a very emotional guy — seeing Lamar with his ex is like a knife in the heart. Rob can be very paranoid at times, and this has got his head spinning out of control. He is imagining all the things they are talking about and plotting behind his back.”

Advertisement

With all that is going on in the custody battle, Rob did not need this new “relationship.”