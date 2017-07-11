Blac Chyna And Her Lawyer Sent Side Piece Ferrari A Warning Letter

Yesterday, Blac Chyna and her defense attorney Lisa Bloom went to Good Morning America and discussed her recent issue with her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. She also discussed who the naked picture that he posted have affected her.

Chyna’s lawyer said that revenge porn is really a form of domestic abuse and hopes that the law is going to take some serious action as a consequence to what has happened.

Indeed in 38 states, revenge porn really is a crime.

‘Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time.’

YuGo ☁️ Jacket | @88finbyblacchyna A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Just the other week, Ferrari and his relationship with Chyna became very unstable because he took back several pieces of jewelry that he had purchased for his former babe that was reportedly worth more than $100,000.

Rarri was asked a few days ago by TMZ about a few details involving his relationship with Chyna but was adamant to answer anything regarding Chyna, but he did say that Rob was a good guy.

Chyna and Rarri’s relationship was put on blast after Rob has revealed an Instagram post of Ferrari lying in the same bed that Rob pays for in the bedroom he and Chyna shared.

Ferrari posted a photo of himself and Chyna laying in bed together.

The rapper T.I. has recently traded shots with Rob in Chyna’s defense.

That whole thing eventually led to Rob leaking information about T.I. paying Chyna to have a threesome with him and his wife Tiny. This is another drama in another family.

All of the turmoil has obviously overwhelmed Blac and all the drama has seemed to cause her to feel like her only reliable defense going forward is leaving things in the hands of the law. As a conclusion, sending the warning letter to her side piece Ferrari is her attempt at preventing further horrible things from happening in the near future.