Blac Chyna And Amber Rose Are No Longer Talking After Rob Kardashian Fight: Report

Blac Chyna and her good friend, Amber Rose, are reportedly no longer talking to each other.

The two ladies used to be very close, but the public fight with Rob Kardashian has changed everything.

Earlier this month, the sock designer went on an epic rant and painted a very nasty image of the mother of his child.

Mr. Kardashian said she got paid to have a threesome with rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant also outed Chyna as a cheater and gold digger and even went as far as putting some of her naked pictures on social media.

The mother of two hit back by getting a restraining order and claiming that Kardashian abused her at one point in their on-and-off relationship.

As the drama unfolded, many celebrities voiced their opinions and picked a side in the feud.

However, Rose opted to remain silent and not defend her pal.

Now, we are learning that she did not approve of the way Chyna treated Kardashian while they were together.

A source close to the two ladies shared with MTO News: “Amber is not trying to be as openly scandalous as Chyna. Don’t get me wrong, she’s a hustler too – but she doesn’t like how sloppy Chyna has been. She makes all the [former strippers] look bad.”

That was a very low blow, but at the same time, the statement is not too surprising.

Rose always presented herself as a former high-end stripper with lofty goals, while Chyna opted for a different path.

One is an activist who is determined to end slut-shaming, the other is focused on her coins and getting jewelry from a man she never really liked, allegedly, of course.

Is there more to this feud?

About ten days ago, another insider was singing a completely different tune.

The person said at the time: “She knows all the ways the Kardashians have put Blac down and she’s glad she’s finally standing up to them, she knows it’s not easy. She thinks Blac deserves to get paid and that the world should see how vindictive and malicious Rob can be.”

Some commenters believe that Chyna and Rose are fighting because Tyga’s baby mama chose to appear at a strip club that Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife fought in court.