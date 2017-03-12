Blac Chyna Amid Rob Kardashian Custody Battle Takes Son King Cairo To KCA 2017

Blac Chyna had the perfect date for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, her adorable son King Cairo, 4.

Like Mariah Carey and Nick Connon, Chyna decided to wear the identical outfit as her son.

The duo went for a casual look as they stepped on the red carpet, well, orange carpet at the USC Galen Center on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The mother opted for white shirts; distressed, ripped jeans, and bright yellow booties.

The former video vixen left the portion half of her top unbuttoned to show a bit of cleavage.

The reality star, who welcomed baby Dream just four months ago, looks stunning after dropping 50 pounds.

Miss Chyna appeared relaxed in the midst of a heated custody battle with Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian.

The great news for Chyna is that her other baby daddy, rapper Tyga, is siding with her on this fight.

A source explained that Tyga admires all that she has done for her children and if the custody battle goes to court he will side with her.

The spy shared: “Chyna is an amazing mother whose been nothing but perfect to King and would give her life to save his.”

The insider went on to reveal to the media outlet: “She makes crazy sacrifices to take care of him, and Tyga will always respect that — and her — because she’s the mother of his child.”

The source made the surprising revelation that Tyga would even go against his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who is Rob Kardashian’s sister.

The source claimed: “Tyga might even be willing to stand up to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, and the rest of her family if they dare try to damage Chyna’s reputation as a mom. There’s no way he’s going to let Rob or any of the Kardashians attempt to run her low in public and suggest she’s a horrible mother.”

This custody fight will be epic.