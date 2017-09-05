Blac Chyna Almost Experiences A Wardrobe Malfunction In Semi-Sheer Dress

Blac Chyna is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in all kinds of racy ensembles. On Monday, September 4, the star shared on her Instagram account a picture of her nearly exposing her intimate parts in a semi-sheer lace dress, but fortunately, nothing like that happened.

Chyna’s tattoos could clearly be seen through the dress, and it appeared like she was not wearing any lingerie under the gown. Only she knows…

Miami Vibes A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

She was posing on the stairs with her hands up to touch the wall, and she showed off plenty of her cleavage as her dress featured a plunging neckline.

She let her straight platinum blonde hair fall around her shoulder. She accessorized her dress with a pair of simple bracelets, and she sported pink lips.

She finished her flawless look with a pair of black lace-up heels.

A few hours earlier, she posted a few photos showing off her hourglass figure in a backless, rainbow striped jumpsuit.

She sported long wavy blonde hair and she also posed sideways to showcase her huge tattoos on her back.

She also shared a video of her highlighting the outfit’s optical illusion effects on her curves. In these last posts, she seems to want to shut down the latest rumors flying around saying that she has a booty reduction intervention.

She gives everyone a better look at her big behind which no doesn’t look smaller at all.

💥 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

Rumors of Chyna getting a booty reduction surgery sparked after her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian’s social media rant in July.

He claimed that she got a $100,000 plastic surgery makeover, which also included a tummy tuck and a booty reduction intervention after the birth of their daughter, Dream.

‘And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it looks wild,’ the sock designer said at the time. Well with her booty reduced or not, Chyna still looks amazing!