Blac Chyna ‘Afraid’ To Be Around ‘Violent’ Rob After He Knocked Her Down And Left Her Bruised And Unable To Walk For Days!

In the Monday court documents, Blac Chyna claimed Rob Kardashian hit her in the thigh during their relationship, knocking her down and leaving her in pain and bruised. The former stripper stated she had trouble walking for a while after the violent altercation and that she is now scared to be around her abusive baby daddy.

As fans certainly already know, the two are parents to a seven-month-old baby daughter named Dream.

‘Rob’s been violent with me in the past, and I’m afraid to be around him,’ Chyna’s court documents read.

She was granted a temporary restraining order against the only Kardashian son, barring the star from contacting her or coming within 100 yards of her home, car and workplace.

In addition, he is also prohibited from posting anything about his former fiancée on social media.

The restraining order is set to remain in place until their August 8 hearing.

Chyna’s lawyer accused Rob Kardashian of cyber bullying, and revenge porn after the man’s online revenge took the internet by storm.

During Monday’s hearing, Rob was nowhere to be found and his attorney, Robert Shapiro apologized on his client’s behalf.

‘We apologize and have offered our regrets for what has taken place over the past couple of days. And now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: Whatever is in the best interest of the child.’

Amid this whole mess, reports say both Chyna and Rob’s top priority is taking care of Dream and coming up with a viable plan to share custody in peace.

