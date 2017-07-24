FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Birdman Responds To Tyga’s Claims That His Record Label Owes The “Rack City” Rapper Millions Of Dollars

Todd Malm Posted On 07/24/2017
Tyga is all over the news lately for many different reasons, from the Rob and Chyna drama to his latest project, “B***h, I’m The Sh*t 2”. However, this time, he’s making headlines for his claim that he didn’t make any money from his track, “Rack City,” or “Hookah,” from the record label, Cash Money.

Last Thursday, Tyga said during the interview that the boss of his former label, Birdman, didn’t pay him $12-$15 million, which is apparently what the notorious label owner owes the rapper.

The Compton native claimed he was never paid for, “Rack City,” or “Hookah.”

Despite these declarations, a source close to Birdman has shut the allegations down.

According to the insider who spoke to TMZ, Tyga left the prestigious label while being “in the red,” as they say.

The “Rack City,” rapper went on to pursue a career under Kanye West’s label, G.O.O.D. Music without delivering his final project that he owed Cash Money.

Not only that, but Tyga’s album sales apparently didn’t do that great.

The source also questioned Tyga’s disinterest in pursuing a lawsuit to get the money back that he’s owed.

If you ask Tyga that though, he’ll tell you that it’s out of respect for Lil’ Wayne.

The rapper remarked, “I’m in a position to where it’s just like I want Wayne to get what he’s owed. I don’t want to throw anything more on that situation. I want to see Wayne prosper with that, and then I can see. I had to pay to get out.” Check out the interview with The Breakfast Club above. The moments in question are around the 17:30 mark of the video.

