Birdman Getting Face Tattoos Removed — Does The Rapper Want To Look Nice For Wedding To Toni Braxton?

The question if Birdman and Toni Braxton have wed is still hanging in the air after Tamar Braxton’s revealing Wendy William’s interview. All of the signs point to the couple either planning to tie the knot or that they’ve already done it. With Birdman’s latest Instagram post, it seems like the grand romantic gesture is so he could look good in potential wedding photos.

The Cash Money founder revealed that he is in the process of getting his face tattoos removed. One of the hashtags that he added to the caption of the photo was “#livinlegend.”

It’s true that the rapper is a living legend; however, if you’re a fan of “Braxton Family Values” or familiar with Tamar Braxton, you would know that the phrase is what Tamar refers to her sister Toni as.

Takin tattoos off my face #livinlegend #lifestyle #RICHLIFE #Bryanwilliams #kali A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Tattoo removal, in general, is a painful process. If you add the mysterious hashtag in with the fact that Toni and Birdman have been dating for almost two years now, it would be easy to see why fans think Birdman could be preparing for a wedding with his leading lady.

That’s if they aren’t legally bound to each other forever already. During an interview with Wendy Williams. Tamar told a lengthy story about how Birdman was there for their family in their time of need when matriarch, Evelyn Braxton, was seriously sick.

The “Bluebirds of Happiness” singer said that she thinks that he’s her brother-in-law already.

Toni has been completely mum on the matter. She’s been advertising her new single “Deadwood” along with her sister’s new album.

It could be that the secret is being kept until it’s time for the new season of “Braxton Family Values.”

In the last installment of the show, fans saw a surprisingly shy side of Baby when he was being introduced to Michael Braxton Sr.

