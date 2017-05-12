Bindi Irwin Denies Rumors According To Which Her Mom, Terri, Is Dating Russell Crowe

Bindi Irwin is setting the record straight regarding all the crazy rumors that her mother, Terri Irwin, is dating actor Russell Crowe. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champ told E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday that the rumors are not true at all and even if her mom loves Russell, it is not “that” kind of love.

“You know we do love Russell, but mum and Russell aren’t actually in love!”, she argued.

Despite all tabloid reports that Terri is involved in a relationship with the famous actor, Irwin really insisted that her mom and her late father, Steve Irwin, were the ones that were truly meant for each other.

She said that her dad was her mom’s true soul mate and she thinks that no matter what, her mother will always be married to her father.

“Mom and Dad, they’re always going to be together. So in this life and the next, they’re a couple and a team. So I think that’s really important,” she said.

Bindi also stated that Russell is an excellent actor and a wildlife warrior and he was a dear friend of her father and now he has also become a dear friend for her and her mother.

He feels a bit like family, but her mom and he are only friends, no matter what all the rumors say.

This is not the first time that the conservationist calls her parents soul mates as in February she shared an image of them on Instagram which she captioned “Soulmates — in this life and every other.”

Her parents have been married for 14 years when Steve Irwin has passed away back in September 2016 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. After his death, Terri said that she is not interested in meeting anyone else because she still feels immense love and loyalty for him.