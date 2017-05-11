Billy Ray Cyrus’ Iconic Song ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ Reimagined In Spanish For Its 25th Anniversary!

Even though Billy Ray Cyrus’ iconic song Achy Breaky Heart is turning 25, it looks like it hasn’t completely gone out of style. The song is still relevant because of how unforgettable it is.

In a new interview, Miley Cyrus’ father stated that “I do feel that when you look at America and our world 25 years ago, that there was a great division, not only in America but worldwide.”

The country singer went on to talk about our society today and politics, claiming that it’s sad that we have come ”full circle.”

Referring to the well-known song, the artist claimed his song was always a simple and happy tune that united people everywhere.

Singing and dancing was and is today as well, what helps people forget their problems for a little while.

Now that the song has reached such a respectable age, Cyrus and its writer reimagined it, creating a couple of brand new versions that fit more with the public’s taste in music in 2017.

One version includes Ronnie Milsap on keyboard while another was recorded entirely in Spanish.

The latter is called “No Rompas Mas Mi Corazon,” and Billy Ray teamed up with Mexican quintet Caballo Dorado, who was already associated with the song after famously covering the hit song in the ‘90s

“That song was always a bridge to bring people together,” Cyrus explained.

“They’re singing with me, and I’ve now learned to sing in Spanish, which I really love doing.”

Are you surprised Achy Breaky Heart can be so versatile and still relevant today?

