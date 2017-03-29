Billy Eichner Will Join The Cast Of American Horror Story For Season 7!

According to new reports, Billy Eichner has been cast for the upcoming season 7 of American Horror Story! It seems like many people were surprised by the choice, especially because he was also given a recurring role.

The 38 years old comedian will star alongside American Horror Story regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

As of now, we are yet to find out what sort of characters the cast members will be playing but what we do know is the fact that the new season will take place in the aftermath of the controversial 2016 presidential election and the first episode will be set on the night of the election.

Although details about the exciting new story have been kept secret from the public, one insider has revealed that Eichner will be playing a close confidante of Paulson’s character and “will mostly be wearing mysterious tank tops.”

Furthermore, it was also reported that the comedian will appear in about six or seven of the 11 episodes.

The theme of season 7 was first revealed in February by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy: “I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” he stated.

When asked if President Trump will be in it, Murphy answered: “Maybe.”

Later on, however, the director and producer revealed that it’s not going to be a literal depiction of the election.

“The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories,” he said, adding that it means we will not see Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump on the show.

American Horror Story will return to FX sometime this fall! Are you excited to watch season 7?