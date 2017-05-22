Billy Bush: The Trump Recording “Brought My Daughters To Tears”

We know that Billy Bush is very regretful of what happened back in 2005 during his conversation with Donald Trump, but it looks like his biggest apology was not the official one he addressed the public but the one he made to his wife and daughters. In a recent interview on Good Morning America, the man opened up about the aftermath of the infamous tape leaking and how his female family members reacted to his and the President’s comments.

Billy Bush talked about what happened after the scandal broke and he went home to his wife Sydney Davis, and daughters Josie, Mary and Lillie.

According to him “The initial moments were total chaos.”

At the time, the man was not used to getting so much attention from the media, but after the tapes had surfaced, the press was at his gates in big numbers, waiting to hear his statement.

Obviously, his wife and daughters were very disappointed but the situation also pushed them to talk about and reflect on many things, and it brought them closer.

Billy Bush remembers one moment that marked him – when his 16 years old daughter, Mary called him and she cried, because of the disgusting scandal he was involved into.

“I said, ‘Mary, it’s going to be OK. You know, don’t worry.’ And she said, ‘No, why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with that, dad? It wasn’t funny,’” he recalled on Good Morning America.

“I said, ‘Mary, I am sorry, and there is no good answer for that.’”

As you probably remember the recording got Bush fired from Today.

The infamous audio features the current President of the United States and Billy Bush having a degrading conversation about women.

The lewd comments were categorized by Trump and his team as “locker talk.”

Although Bush lost his job and was ostracized for what happened, Donald Trump still went on to win the most important office in the world.

Bush hoped he could return to TV on Dancing With The Stars, but he wasn’t cast.

