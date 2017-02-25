Billy Bush and Donald Trump’s Tape Intentionally Leaked By NBC And Today?

According to new reports, Billy Bush and Donald Trump’s extremely controversial tape may have been leaked by NBC staff.

More precisely, “The tape was leaked by the NBC News division, by somebody at the TODAY show,” a trusty source claimed.

Furthermore, “NBC News knew for a while about the existence of the tape.”

In fact, “Billy himself had told them about it.”

As it turns out, Access Hollywood was supposed to air the infamous tape but the NBC News staff “became frustrated” that it was taking a long time and so they took matters into their own hands and leaked the tape.

The source explained that the reason it took so long for the tape to be released to the public was because Access were working on a doctored version that would have saved Billy’s reputation. However, as you already know, the raw version was released before.

Following the release of the tape that was proof Bush and Trump made inappropriate and misogynistic comments about women back in 2005, Billy Bush was fired from Today.

Furthermore, the insider also claimed that the tape was leaked precisely to get Bush out of the way.

“The leaked tape served a dual purpose: It helped get Bush out of the way — Matt Lauer didn’t like him and felt he was a liability — and NBC thought it would derail Trump,” the source explained.

Sadly however, the plan only managed to crush Billy Bush but somehow Trump still thrived while even the network itself got a bad rep.

“There was no investigation, no internal witch hunt by NBC into who leaked the tape. It served their purposes,” said the source.

However, according to another source, the leak did not come from Today. Apparently it was someone from the West Coast who hated Bush.