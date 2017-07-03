Billionaire’s Daughter Caught Kissing Married ‘Hottest Felon’ Jeremy Meeks – She Says It’s ‘Just The Beginning!’

Heiress Chloe Green stated that it’s just the beginning between her and the allegedly married man. Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral is now best known as the world’s hottest felon. The felon who the internet helped become a model hooked up with a billionaire’s daughter.

The former jailbird who is reportedly married was caught by the paparazzi kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green – daughter of British businessman Sir Philip Green.

The hunk with impressive bone structure and gorgeous blue eyes shot to fame back in 2014 after his arrest in connection with suspicion of felony weapons possession.

His mugshot posted on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page gained him many fans who were impressed by the man’s good looks despite the fact that he was a felon.

In the end, the former gang member was convicted of possession of a semi-automatic gun and served his sentence behind bars for two years.

After getting released in 2016, Meeks scored a six-figure modeling gig!

The man was caught on a luxury yacht with Green!

The new romance is scandalous considering Meeks is still married to wife Melissa.

Soon after their relationship was exposed, Green was hit with a lot of online hate.

But the woman took to social media to post a photo of her with Meeks and his manager, captioning it: ‘Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.’

The heiress’ father is billionaire Sir Philip, the owner of Topshop.

Green used to also date Jennifer Lopez’ former hubby, Marc Anthony, who is much older than the billionaire’s daughter.

Reports say Chloe met Meeks in May during the Cannes Film Festival.

On the yacht, the couple showed a lot of PDA. The two kissed passionately while she lovingly wrapped her arms around his waist.

The two then gazed into each other’s eyes with affection, without a care in the world that the felon is allegedly still married.

One source close to the heiress stated that Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, ‘and who can blame her?’

Advertisement

What do you think of the scandalous relationship?