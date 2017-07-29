FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mariah carey britney spears kylie jenner kanye west angelina jolie abby lee miller kristen stewart chris brown amber rose brad pitt johnny depp victoria beckham shannon beador Maria Menounos katy perry khloe kardashian selena gomez bella thorne prince harry anderson cooper prince william kris jenner kim kardashian
Home » Lifestyle

Billionaire James Packer Cuts Ties With Scientology After His Relationship With Mariah Carey Fails Because Of Church Member

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/29/2017
0
701 Views
0


mariah carey james packerSource: etonline.com

The man finally got rid of the last link to the controversial cult. According to new reports, Australian billionaire James Packer has decided to cut ties with the Church of Scientology for good, following his crumbled engagement with Mariah Carey.

As fans may remember, the diva claimed one of the main reasons why their relationship failed was his involvement with the Church.

Now, it looks like the 49-year-old Packer is ready to make a fresh start after it was announced that he had removed the last Scientologist from his inner circle.

If only he had done that earlier, maybe he and Carey would be happily married now.

Trusted Tommy Davis has been released from the business tycoon’s CPH investment company.

Apparently, Davis was supposed to oversee the billionaire’s new casino in Las Vegas, as well as monitor his investment in his RatPac movie venture.

However, we have learned that the mogul is no longer involved with either project.

Davis introduced Packer to people like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, opening many doors in Hollywood and that is why the Australian trusted him at first.

Things started going south when Packer began his relationship with Mariah Carey.

Their romance ended up in disaster, and according to the star, there was one person in particular to blame.

Mariah Carey accused Davis of being one of the leading causes of their relationship breakdown, which led to the couple ending their engagement.

Privately, Packer was allegedly very hurt by the public way in which their relationship ended after she embarrassed him by immediately moving on with much younger, hot dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The Australian billionaire famously gifted her with a $10 million 35 karat diamond ring when he popped the big question.

Advertisement

Do you think there is any chance Packer and Carey will get back together now that Davis is out of the picture?

Post Views: 701

Read more about mariah carey james packer scientology

Advertisement

You may also like
Brandy Norwood Denies Throwing Shade By Throwing Even More Shade In Instagram Posts
07/22/2017
Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Spotted Holding Hands And Heading For Romantic Dinner Date
07/21/2017
Nick Cannon NOT Looking For Love After Losing Mariah Carey: ‘I’m Broken, I’m Shattered’
07/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *