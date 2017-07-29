Billionaire James Packer Cuts Ties With Scientology After His Relationship With Mariah Carey Fails Because Of Church Member

The man finally got rid of the last link to the controversial cult. According to new reports, Australian billionaire James Packer has decided to cut ties with the Church of Scientology for good, following his crumbled engagement with Mariah Carey.

As fans may remember, the diva claimed one of the main reasons why their relationship failed was his involvement with the Church.

Now, it looks like the 49-year-old Packer is ready to make a fresh start after it was announced that he had removed the last Scientologist from his inner circle.

If only he had done that earlier, maybe he and Carey would be happily married now.

Trusted Tommy Davis has been released from the business tycoon’s CPH investment company.

Apparently, Davis was supposed to oversee the billionaire’s new casino in Las Vegas, as well as monitor his investment in his RatPac movie venture.

However, we have learned that the mogul is no longer involved with either project.

Davis introduced Packer to people like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, opening many doors in Hollywood and that is why the Australian trusted him at first.

Things started going south when Packer began his relationship with Mariah Carey.

Their romance ended up in disaster, and according to the star, there was one person in particular to blame.

Mariah Carey accused Davis of being one of the leading causes of their relationship breakdown, which led to the couple ending their engagement.

Privately, Packer was allegedly very hurt by the public way in which their relationship ended after she embarrassed him by immediately moving on with much younger, hot dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The Australian billionaire famously gifted her with a $10 million 35 karat diamond ring when he popped the big question.

