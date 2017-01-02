Billie Lourd’s Stepfather Shares Touching Message of Support

We are so glad that Billie Lourd doesn’t have to go through all that grief by herself. The people that are by her side have only beautiful words of comfort for the 24 year old actress who lost both her mother and grandmother in a matter of days.

The shocking news that Carrie Fisher has passed away were soon followed by Debbie Reynolds’ death announcement only a day later. Hollywood painfully said goodbye to two legends of the big screen, while Billie said goodbye to family.

We are certain that nobody is mourning them more than Billie, who, as we have reported, has rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner by her side in these tough moments.

Another person that has shown their support is her stepfather Bruce Bozzi who decided to write a heartfelt letter he then posted on his personal Instagram. Bozzi is married with Billie’s biological dad, Bryan Lourd.

He posted a picture that showed Billie on her graduation day, with the caption:

“@praisethelourd it’s an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said ‘how are you still awake’! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago ‘I’m a good stepmother’ I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16″‘

What a wonderful and hard to find relationship the two have! They are lucky to have each other!