Billie Lourd Writes Emotional Letter For Carrie Fisher’s Disney Legend Award Acceptance Speech

Nick Markus Posted On 07/15/2017
Source: ew.com

On Friday night, Carrie Fisher was honored at D23 in Anaheim, California, with the highest of Walt Disney honors: the Disney Legend Award. For this occasion, the late actress’ daughter Billie Lourd wrote a touching acceptance speech on her behalf.

However, because of her busy schedule, Lourd was not able to attend the Awards Show, and the letter ended up being read by Disney chairman Bob Iger.

The speech started with Lourd reminiscing about her childhood and stating that as long as she can remember both her and her mother have been huge fans of Disney.

‘Becoming part of the Disney family was an amazing moment for her. She secretly wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would’ve been her ultimate dream. I wish I could be there to accept this award on her behalf, but unfortunately, I’m currently working on American Horror Story. I’m beyond grateful to Mr. Iger and everyone at Disney for this incredible honor. Thank you again, and may the force be with you always,’ Bob Iger read Billie’s emotional words.

Mark Hamill, who also received the same prestigious award, shared a message to his Star Wars co-star as well.

‘We could rely on each other, and there was a deep respect. If she were here, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already.’

Other legends who were honored at the event included Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, the late Garry Marshall, Stan Lee and Julie Taymor.

Earlier in the week, Carrie Fisher, whose death in December shocked the entire world, also earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Catastrophe.

What do you think of the touching words her daughter Billie Lourd wrote about her mother?

