Billie Lourd to Have Double Memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The remaining family members, Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd have reportedly decided to have a double memorial for the late Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, who as reported, have tragically passed away only a few days away from each other.

According to a source close to the mourning family, “Despite their ups and downs over the years, Debbie and Carrie had an unbreakable bond in life. Carrie and Debbie lived on the same property and took care of each other toward the end. Now, they are together in Heaven — taking care of one another still.”

Reynolds was 84 years old and she died from a series of strokes that occurred because of her mental suffering from losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The actress’s heath was already pretty bad mainly because of old-age problems but Carrie Fisher’s heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and eventual death, pushed her off the edge. Carrie Fisher was only 60 years old when she passed away and the two women left behind 24 year old daughter, Billie Lourd.

Todd Fisher spoke on Entertainment Tonight and claimed that his mother’s last words were about missing Carrie and wanting to see her again. As in a manifestation of her desire to be with her late daughter, Reynolds passed away soon after uttering those words.

“She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her. She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And this morning she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left.”

Todd and Billie have decided to offer the two beloved women a common memorial, sending them both at the same time. It only seems fair to do so.

“They will have a double memorial celebrating both of their legendary lives!” shared the source.