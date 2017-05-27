Billie Lourd Teases ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Role With Icy Blue Hair Pic!

We are super excited to watch Season 7 of American Horror Story, and the wait for its premiere is hard to take. But at least Billie Lourd has a treat for us in the meantime. The actress who has been confirmed to be the newest addition to the show’s cast took to social media to show us her new hair color – icy blue!

The 24-year-old posted a photo of her blue locks, specially dyed for her American Horror Story role on Instagram this week.

“❄️🌬❄️#winteriscoming @mrrpmurphy @ahsfx,” Lourd captioned the picture, tagging Ryan Murphy as well.

❄️🌬❄️#winteriscoming @mrrpmurphy @ahsfx A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 24, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Murphy also wrote “Cannot wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS,” on his own Insta page!

As fans may already know, Murphy has hinted before that season 7 is election-themed.

Another clue that supports that idea was Evan Peters’ hair recently.

The actor posted a picture that he captioned:”AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue.”

AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 17, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Back in January, Murphy stated that there are only three people who know what this upcoming season is all about – “John Landgraf, [CEO at Fox] Dana Walden and Sarah Paulson!”

Indeed, in March, when the press caught up with the stars of American Horror Story: Roanoke at PaleyFest, the actors did admit they still had quite a few questions unanswered about the plot.

Advertisement

Are you as excited to watch season 7 of American Horror Story as we are?