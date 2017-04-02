FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
billie lourd lisa marie presley bill cosby meghan markle blac chyna ciara katy perry amber heard jennifer aniston alfonso ribeiro alex rodriguez ryan gosling blake shelton brad pitt angelina jolie priscilla presley chris evans johnny depp amal clooney selena gomez ellen degeneres
Home » Hollywood

Billie Lourd Posts Touching Message On The Birthday Of Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Nick Markus Posted On 04/02/2017
0
171 Views
0


billie lourd debbie reynoldsSource: vanityfair.com

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd took to social media on Saturday to remember her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds on what would have been the Hollywood legend’s 85th birthday.

Debbie Reynolds was born on April 1, 1932, and sadly passed away just one day after Carrie Fisher shocked everyone with her unexpected death.

The 24-year-old Lourd posted a photo of Reynolds on Instagram, with Fisher standing behind her, captioning it:  “Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba.”

Reynolds passed away on December 28, just a little over 24 hours after her Star Wars star daughter died from a heart complication at the age of 60.

After Fisher suffered a heart attack on a  place from London to Los Angeles, she was rushed to the hospital as fast as possible but she ended up succumbing to her health issue and passing away in the hospital a couple of days later.

Todd Fisher, Lourd’s uncle has stated before that she is “genetically Carrie and Debbie” and that her father, CAA agent Bryan Lourd, has been her rock: “He has supported her beautifully.”

Furthermore, the man also stated that “She is a lot more like my mother even than Carrie.”

As some fans may remember, shortly after the tragic news of the two Hollywood stars’ deaths were made public, Lourd raised some eyebrows by going on a getaway with boyfriend Taylor Lautner and wearing a bikini.

However, most fans understood that everybody copes with losing dear ones in different ways and that the young actress may be under a lot of pressure and in need of an escape.

Advertisement

Either way, after last week, a memorial was held for the two actresses, Lourd is now making sure the most important women in her life will never be forgotten by posting on Debbie’s birthday.

Post Views: 171


Read more about billie lourd carrie fisher debbie reynolds

You may also like
Carrie Fisher’s Fiance Dan Aykroyd Delivered An Emotional Eulogy At The Star’s Memorial
03/26/2017
New ‘Star Wars’ Details On Han Solo Film, Carrie Fisher, And Future Plans
03/23/2017
Documentary Outtakes Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds To Be Released Soon!
03/11/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *