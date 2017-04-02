Billie Lourd Posts Touching Message On The Birthday Of Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd took to social media on Saturday to remember her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds on what would have been the Hollywood legend’s 85th birthday.

Debbie Reynolds was born on April 1, 1932, and sadly passed away just one day after Carrie Fisher shocked everyone with her unexpected death.

The 24-year-old Lourd posted a photo of Reynolds on Instagram, with Fisher standing behind her, captioning it: “Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba.”

Reynolds passed away on December 28, just a little over 24 hours after her Star Wars star daughter died from a heart complication at the age of 60.

After Fisher suffered a heart attack on a place from London to Los Angeles, she was rushed to the hospital as fast as possible but she ended up succumbing to her health issue and passing away in the hospital a couple of days later.

Todd Fisher, Lourd’s uncle has stated before that she is “genetically Carrie and Debbie” and that her father, CAA agent Bryan Lourd, has been her rock: “He has supported her beautifully.”

Furthermore, the man also stated that “She is a lot more like my mother even than Carrie.”

As some fans may remember, shortly after the tragic news of the two Hollywood stars’ deaths were made public, Lourd raised some eyebrows by going on a getaway with boyfriend Taylor Lautner and wearing a bikini.

However, most fans understood that everybody copes with losing dear ones in different ways and that the young actress may be under a lot of pressure and in need of an escape.

Either way, after last week, a memorial was held for the two actresses, Lourd is now making sure the most important women in her life will never be forgotten by posting on Debbie’s birthday.