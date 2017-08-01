FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Billie Lourd Opens Up About Being Raised By Carrie Fisher Who Struggled With Mental Illnesses And Drug Addiction

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/01/2017
billie lourd carrie fisherSource: etonline.com

Billie Lourd opened up about what it was like to grow up with her legendary mother, Carrie Fisher. The 25-year-old actress also shared the lessons she has learned from the Star Wars icon but also from her talented grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

According to Lourd, her childhood had balance because her dad Bryan Lourd had more structure as opposed to her eccentric mom.

She even admitted that despite loving her mother so much, she had a problem with the fact that Fisher, who wrote five books and a one-woman show, was too open about their lives.

But her mom did listen to her request for privacy in the end.

‘It is good to be authentic, to help other people, but if it is not helping other people, then do not do it. There were a couple of incidents I wish she could have kept to herself. But, you know, that was the beauty of her,’ the daughter said.

As for her childhood, Lourd claimed it was at least unconventional.

The young actress revealed that Fisher once tried to adopt a sibling for Lourd but had issues with the screening process.

Lourd is also always blunt about growing up with her mother who was just as open about her struggle with mental illnesses and drug addiction.

‘My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.’

Lourd has no regrets about saying it as she feels like that statement helped many people who had experiences like hers.

Introducing our September issue, starring Billie Lourd!

A post shared by TOWN&COUNTRY (@townandcountrymag) on

Both Fisher and Reynolds died in December, and Lourd says holding on to her sense of humor is what got her through her grief.

Lourd revealed that she is currently living in Fisher’s home and is also having a couple of friends move in with her.

Though she is trying her best to uphold their legacies, Billie she also acknowledged that she now gets to be her own person.

Last month, Lourd split from Taylor Lautner after seven months of dating.

We are looking forward to seeing the actress in American Horror Story: Cult this fall.

Read more about billie lourd carrie fisher

