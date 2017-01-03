Billie Lourd Breaks Her Silence and Shares Emotional Message

As we have been reporting, the heartbreak that Billie Lourd has suffered was undoubtedly immense after losing both her mother, Carrie Fisher and Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in a matter of days. We know that many stars, fans, as well as other members of the family have posted on social media, talking about the legends we lost and offering their words of support to Billie.

Advertisement

Lourd has chosen to keep to herself up until now. On January 2, however, the Screen Queens star decided to speak out about the tragedy she went through, posting a very emotional message on her social media.

The 24 year old actress posted a message dedicated to her fans, which read: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

As you probably already know, Lourd’s mother, Star Wars legend, Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a plane, flying from London to Los Angeles. As soon as the plane landed she was rushed to the hospital where she was stabilized. Despite the prompt help she received in the air, as well as in the medical facility, the actress passed away a day later, on December 27.

Just 24 hours afterwards, Fisher’s mother, Singing in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds was also taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing while organizing her daughter’s funeral. A few hours later she also passed away due to a stroke.

Advertisement

As we previously reported Fisher’s autopsy was decided inconclusive and more tests are yet to be done. “We’re not out to rush the family,” the coroner’s office stated. “We’re giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie, too.”