Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Split After Eight Month Romance

Only a month after the family of Billie Lourd praised Taylor Lautner for being a shoulder to lean on after the untimely deaths of her mother and grandmother, the “Scream Queens” co-stars have called it quits. What caused the couple, who were on seemingly good terms less than five weeks ago, to decide to go their separate ways?

It may be something as simple as two conflicting schedules. Although “Scream Queens” has been canceled by Fox, Lourd recently signed on to appear in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story.”

Taylor and Billie started dating in December, only a short time before Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds both passed away within days of each other. The 25-year-old “Twilight” actor even came to the hospital with his girlfriend when Fisher was being treated days before her death.

Lautner has been her rock the past eight months and will continue to be even if they’re not together. The exes reportedly have no animosity towards each other and will remain friends.

Not only does Lourd have to deal with new reports coming out about her late mother’s tragic goodbye every other day, the 24-year-old actress has to focus on her upcoming acting roles. Where does that leave Taylor?

He had put his life on hold enough in order to be a supportive boyfriend through the hard times Billie has been facing, but now that the “Scream Queens” gig is over, he needs to find new ventures of his own to pursue.

The break up is pretty obvious on social media. The last time either of the co-stars posted about each other was on May 24 via Taylor’s Instagram account.

The two haven’t been spotted out and about in some time. Lautner surfaced at The h.wood Group’s Bootsy Bellows “Red, White, and Bootsy” Fourth of July event solo.

Billy Lourd could use all of the support she can get from friends, family, and now, exes. It’s good to see that the split was amicable.