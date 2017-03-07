Bill Paxton’s Death Certificate Sheds Some Light On The COD

Bill Paxton has passed away at the age of 61 and his fans are still a little confused about what happened with the beloved Hollywood actor.

Now, his death certificate being released publicly is bound to throw some light on the matter and also offer a lot of people a little closure.

According to reports, the actor, most known for his iconic role in Titanic, taken into surgery on Valentine ’s Day in order to fix what the medical specialist concluded to be an aortic aneurysm.

In the official death certificate, it is specified that the actor had died after suffering an unexpected stroke 11 days after the valve replacement procedure was performed.

The surgery that ended in a tragic manner took place at Cedars-Sinai Medical and questions of whether the beloved actor’s death was a result of a medical mistake arose soon after his passing was revealed to the public.

Furthermore, his death was even more of a shock considering that Paxton reportedly hid his life-saving surgery not only from his fans but also from his close friends and even family! Taking this into consideration it is not surprising that his death on February 25 came as a complete shock to everyone that knew him.

“We didn’t even know he was going to go into surgery,” Jon Otten, who is married to Ann, Bill’s sister stated. “It’s very tragic and sudden.”

Not too long before he passed away, Paxton talked about his heart problems and revealed that they were a result of his suffering from rheumatic fever when he was a child.