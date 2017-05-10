Bill O’Reilly’s Former Wife Reveals That He Attacked Her After She Caught Him Doing THIS!

New reports have revealed that Bill O’Reilly allegedly attacked his former wife Maureen McPhilmy back in 2009 while they were still married. In 2011, when they had their divorce, the woman claimed she caught the former Fox News star having phone sex.

But instead of getting an earful from her, the man was the one who “flew into a fit of rage.”

O’Reilly slammed McPhilmy into the wall and then dragged her down the hall.

Apparently, Bill O’Reilly was naked from the waist down at the time, but that didn’t stop him from pulling his wife down two flights of stairs all the way to the kitchen, where a security guard could see the struggle.

Despite the horrifying incident, McPhilmy refused to call the police.

During their custody battle, their daughter Madeline also stated that she has seen her father dragging her mother by the neck down the stairs once.

O’Reilly vehemently denied the accusations.

“All allegations against me in these circumstances are 100% false,” he stated.

O’Reilly succeeded in sealing the divorce documents under the pretext that he wanted to protect his children from the media and from “extreme emotional distress.”

As you may already know, O’Reilly has recently been fired from his job at Fox after more than two decades as host of The O’Reilly Factor.

Before that, the man was involved in a sexual harassment scandal but once again claimed that accusations against him were “unfounded.”

The network was forced to ax O’Reilly after it came under fire for allegedly bribing the victims – all Fox employees – to keep quiet and not report the abuse.

