Bill O’Reilly Stands For ‘White Establishment’ And Against Popular Vote

Bill O’Reilly is under fire for making what many see as racist comments on his nightly show. Then again, controversial statements make great TV and bring ratings. On Tuesday, Mr. O’Reilly read the usual “Talking Point Memo” at the start of the “O’Reilly Factor,” which was focused on the people who want to get rid of the Electoral College. The author of “Killing Jesus: A History” tackled the topic because after the election many of Hillary Clinton supporters suggested the abolition of the Electoral College; she won the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes.

Some had predicted a revolt on December 19 – the day the electors gathered to vote – but it went down without fanfare. The man behind “A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity: A Memoir” made a rather strange comment by saying that liberals want to change the system because they are trying to eliminate the “power of the white establishment.”

The conservative television host went into details to make the point that if Democrats find a way to fold the Electoral College, they will win all future presidential elections. The reason? Because the major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago have large concentrations of minority voters, who vote blue. Whereas Middle America leans red – which is why Donald Trump is president.

He claimed: “White men have largely abandoned the Democrats, and the left believes it is because of racism that they want to punish minorities, keep them down.” He added: “Summing up: Left wants power taken away from the white establishment. They want a profound change in the way America is run. Taking voting power away from the white precincts is the quickest way to do that.”

As if that was not a hot topic enough while revealing why the white establishment must be protected, the syndicated columnist had the brilliant idea to mention slavery. He explained: “The left in America is demanding that the Electoral College system put into place in 1787 be scrapped. But there is a hidden reason for this.”

A piece in the New York Times gave the real reason why the system was created: “When slavery was the law of the land, a direct popular vote would have disadvantaged the Southern states, with their large disenfranchised populations. Counting those men and women as three-fifths of a white person, as the Constitution originally did, gave the slave states more electoral votes.”

The former journalist is being bashed for his white privilege remarks. Many say with Trump as president there will be no need for people to use codes. Commentators and activists with scary thoughts can just come out and share them.

Do not expect an apology from the political pundit because he knows that he only offended liberal Americans and pleased his Republican fan base.