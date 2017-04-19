Bill O’Reilly Was Fired From Fox News!

Bill’s career at Fox News is officially over!

The news anchor has been forced out of the network after several sexual harassment allegations against him in recent weeks. Fox’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, confirmed the news on Wednesday, Apil 19th.

When speaking of the matter, the company said, “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

New York Magazine reported O’Reilly would be removed from his position as an anchor at Fox News before his return from a vacation in Italy on April 24th. Sources claimed they were concerned with how to make his transition out of the network as smooth as possible.

Surprisingly, Bill’s ratings went up during the sexual harassment allegations, and the anchor has one of the most loyal followings of any cable news anchor.

The New York Times revealed Bill and five women had quietly reached settlements with monetary compensation hovering around $13 million. One woman alleged Bill would refer to her as “hot chocolate” and would grunt at her in the workplace.

After the Times’ report, more than 50 advertisers pulled their ad’s from O’Reilly’s show and several women’s rights group called for the anchor to be removed from his position.

O’Reilly vehemently denied the allegations with his lawyer stating the man “has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in a post-McCarthyist America.” Donald Trump commented on the former Fox News host saying “he is a good person.”

Trump continued saying, “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally, I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

Last summer, former Fox News Channel chairman and CEO Roger Ailes resigned because of similar allegations.