Bill O’Reilly Segment Inspired Donald Trump Tweet About Chicago Violence

Donald Trump has once more confirmed that he is a huge consumer of cable TV, well, the Fox News Channel by tweeting the exact data Bill O’Reilly used on Tuesday night. The 45th President of the United States returned to his official Twitter account where he went after elected officials in Chicago, Illinois for not finding a solution for the alarming murder rates in the “Windy City.” POTUS threatened to send the Feds to Chicago to stop the carnage.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

On the O’Reilly Factor‘s episode, which aired on January 24, Mr. O’Reilly spoke about the violence in Chicago. The TV commentator opened the segment with the question “can President Trump override local Illinois and Chicago authorities, and stop the murder?”

O’Reilly went on to say: “Joining us now from Washington, Horace Cooper, an attorney that specializes in federal law. So, can he go in? And Cook County is where Chicago is located. Everybody says the same thing, gun crimes are not prosecuted aggressively, the sentences are way too low, the gang thing is getting worse, the mayor of Chicago has no clue, the governor of Illinois doesn’t want to do anything about it, so can the feds go in and stop this?”

Cooper explained that the feds can do this and should do it. O’Reilly also put up a chart/graphic with the following statistics, “228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016),” which prompted a direct tweet from Trump.

This is not the first time Trump has spoken about the carnage in this country. In his inaugural address Friday, he said: “The crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Advertisement

It is fascinating to watch the president of the greatest country on earth find time in his intense schedule to respond to a cable TV segment and possibly propose policies inspired by a television commentator.